Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 21731.37% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.92% to Rs 4327.15 croreNet profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 21731.37% to Rs 111.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.92% to Rs 4327.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3798.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.76% to Rs 556.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 645.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 16596.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14822.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4327.153798.32 14 16596.6914822.20 12 OPM %3.41-0.19 -4.495.73 - PBDT151.21-0.87 LP 754.33861.05 -12 PBT151.21-0.87 LP 754.33861.05 -12 NP111.340.51 21731 556.98645.86 -14
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST