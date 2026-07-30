Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 25.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 4917.20 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 25.46% to Rs 549.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 438.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 4917.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4336.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4917.204336.4215.2413.57741.70588.08741.70588.08549.73438.18

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