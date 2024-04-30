Sales rise 16.58% to Rs 3395.33 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 36.60% to Rs 845.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 618.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 12938.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11261.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 39.82% to Rs 142.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 3395.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2912.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.