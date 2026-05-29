Starlineps Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 101.58% to Rs 28.02 crore

Net Loss of Starlineps Enterprises reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.58% to Rs 28.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.95% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.13% to Rs 97.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

28.0213.9097.6573.355.67-16.916.1310.052.75-1.356.928.782.72-1.376.878.76-2.06-0.881.126.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News