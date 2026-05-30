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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Starlit Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Starlit Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.43 crore

Net Loss of Starlit Power Systems reported to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.430 0 0.430.42 2 OPM %-1181.400 --4318.60-161.90 - PBDT-5.08-0.06 -8367 -18.63-0.61 -2954 PBT-5.18-0.07 -7300 -18.73-0.63 -2873 NP-5.19-0.11 -4618 -18.74-0.63 -2875

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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