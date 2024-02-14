Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 18.25% to Rs 2.33 crore
Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.25% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.332.85 -18 OPM %31.3334.74 -PBDT1.680.85 98 PBT0.880.04 2100 NP0.59-0.27 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Starlite Components reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks rise

Barometers pare all gains; Realty shares rises

Arvind SmartSpaces edges higher after PAT more than doubles in Q3; quarterly bookings at Rs 280 crore

IRCTC Q3 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 300 cr

Godrej Properties acquires 12.5 acres of land in Hyderabad

Board of Tide Water Oil Company India recommends 2nd interim dividend

Adani Ports, ZEE, Jana Small Finance Bank, Rashi Peripherals in focus

Lupin launches eye care drug in US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon