Starlite Global Enterprises (India) standalone net profit declines 54.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.59% to Rs 4.64 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) declined 54.72% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.59% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.30% to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.17% to Rs 12.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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