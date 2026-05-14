Starteck Finance consolidated net profit rises 270.92% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 2.12% to Rs 8.31 croreNet profit of Starteck Finance rose 270.92% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 126.58% to Rs 23.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 35.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.318.49 -2 35.7632.71 9 OPM %93.1489.87 -89.7787.95 - PBDT5.513.83 44 27.4813.54 103 PBT5.373.69 46 26.9312.99 107 NP5.231.41 271 23.6110.42 127
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST