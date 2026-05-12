State Bank of India approves bond issuance up to USD 2 billion in FY27

On 12 May 2026

The executive committee of the central board of State Bank of India at its meeting held on 12 May 2026 has approved to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of up to US$ 2 Billion (US$ Two Billion) under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of fixed / floating rate bonds in US Dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY 2026-27.