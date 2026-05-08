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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 3.34% to Rs 131080.12 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 0.22% to Rs 19642.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19600.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 3.34% to Rs 131080.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126840.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.40% to Rs 83298.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77561.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.02% to Rs 514932.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 490312.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income131080.12126840.21 3 514932.59490312.70 5 OPM %42.7441.31 -44.9247.78 - PBDT26075.5126896.82 -3 111001.41106365.30 4 PBT26075.5126896.82 -3 111001.41106365.30 4 NP19642.8719600.46 0 83298.7877561.34 7

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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