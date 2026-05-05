State Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 1064.8, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 37.55% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% slide in NIFTY and a 0.85% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1064.8, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24040.4. The Sensex is at 77067.34, down 0.26%.State Bank of India has gained around 3.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 4.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54878.5, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 172.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1057.3, down 0.25% on the day. State Bank of India jumped 37.55% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% slide in NIFTY and a 0.85% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 13.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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