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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India ends higher after board OKs proposal to raise Rs 60,000 crore

State Bank of India ends higher after board OKs proposal to raise Rs 60,000 crore

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

State Bank of India gained 1.64% to Rs 1042.85 after the bank's Central Board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 60,000 crore during FY27 through the issuance of debt instruments in Indian rupees or foreign currencies.

The fundraising may be undertaken through one or more instruments, including long-term bonds, Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds and Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds, via public issuances and/or private placements to domestic and overseas investors.

State Bank of India is Indias largest public sector lender with operations across retail banking, corporate banking, treasury, international banking and financial services.

The banks net profit stood at Rs 19,684 crore in Q4 FY26, up 5.58% year-on-year but down 6.39% sequentially. Total income stood at Rs 1,40,412 crore, down 2.41% YoY and marginally lower on a sequential basis.

 

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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