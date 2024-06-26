Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

State Bank of India raises Rs 10,000 cr via infrastructure bond issuance

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
State Bank of India raised Rs. 10,000 crores today at a coupon rate of 7.36% through its fifth infrastructure bond issuance.
The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs. 19,884 crores and was oversubscribed by around 4 times against the base issue size of Rs. 5,000 crore. The total number of bids received was 143 indicating wider participation with heterogeneity of bids. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, corporates etc.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The proceeds of bonds will be utilized in enhancing long term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing segment.
Based on the response, the Bank has decided to accept Rs. 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.36% payable annually. This represents a spread of 21 bps over the corresponding FBIL G-Sec par curve. The instrument is rated AAA with stable outlook.
With the current issuance, the total outstanding Long-Term Bonds issued by the Bank is at Rs. 49,718 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon