State Bank of India raises Senior Unsecured Bond

State Bank of India has concluded the issuance of USD 100 Mio Senior Unsecured Reg-S, Floating Rate Notes as a tap of its existing outstanding floating rate note due 06 July 2029 (ISIN XS3433781062) having original maturity of 3 Years and original coupon of SOFR + 100 bps p.a. payable quarterly in arrears under Regulation-S. The Bonds will be issued through its London branch as of 14 August 2026 and shall be listed on India INX, GIFT City.