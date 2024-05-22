State Bank of India Slides 1%

Business Standard
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
State Bank of India has added 7.36% over last one month compared to 1.25% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.52% rise in the SENSEX
State Bank of India lost 1% today to trade at Rs 822.25. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.08% to quote at 54898.11. The index is up 1.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bank of Baroda decreased 0.55% and Federal Bank Ltd lost 0.15% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 10.19 % over last one year compared to the 19.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
State Bank of India has added 7.36% over last one month compared to 1.25% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 62628 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.22 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 839.6 on 09 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 543.15 on 26 Oct 2023.
First Published: May 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

