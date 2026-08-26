State Trading Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 71.11% in the June 2026 quarter
Reported sales nilNet profit of State Trading Corporation of India declined 71.11% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 9:50 AM IST