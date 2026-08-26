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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Trading Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 71.11% in the June 2026 quarter

State Trading Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 71.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of State Trading Corporation of India declined 71.11% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 9:50 AM IST