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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steadfast Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Steadfast Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net loss of Steadfast Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.19% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.880.40 120 0.910.64 42 OPM %-28.41-27.50 --85.71-73.44 - PBDT-0.050.07 PL 0.020.14 -86 PBT-0.050.06 PL 0.020.09 -78 NP-0.010.01 PL 00.04 -100

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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