Steamhouse India wins Rs 311-cr project from Bulk Drug Park, Una, Himachal Pradesh

Steamhouse India has been awarded the mandate for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), commissioning and comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of the Common Steam Plant and Co-generation Power Plant at the Bulk Drug Park, Una, Himachal Pradesh. The order is valued at Rs 311 crore.

The project is strategically significant for the Company as it expands its community steam generation and distribution model to Himachal Pradesh. The project will add 300 TPH of steam capacity to the Company's operating platform and provide a long-term 25-year O&M opportunity following the EPC and commissioning phase.

The Company currently has approximately 345 TPH of steam generation and distribution capacity under its own generation and distribution model, with approximately 360 TPH of additional capacity under construction. With the addition of the Una project, the Company's potential generation and distribution platform is expected to reach approximately 1,005 TPH, subject to completion and commissioning of the respective projects.