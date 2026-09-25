Steel Authority of India and Bharat Coking Coal signs MoU

For joint development and operation of coal blocks

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding Agreement for the joint development and operation of the Indikatta Ramnagore Coal Block of SAIL and the East of Damagoria (Kalyaneshwari) Coal Block of BCCL in West Bengal. The MoU marks a significant step towards developing domestic sources of coking coal.