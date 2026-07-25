Saturday, July 25, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 120.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 120.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 1.25% to Rs 26245.67 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India rose 120.80% to Rs 1644.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 744.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.25% to Rs 26245.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25921.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26245.6725921.76 1 OPM %15.8210.68 -PBDT3891.032409.30 62 PBT2330.69967.81 141 NP1644.05744.58 121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 719.72% in the June 2026 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 719.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Satchmo Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Satchmo Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Steel consolidated net profit declines 43.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Steel consolidated net profit declines 43.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 0.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 0.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Edge 70 Max ReviewPM Modi on Paper LeakSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndQ1 Results TodayCJP Protest UpdatesDelhi Weather TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance