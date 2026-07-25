Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 120.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.25% to Rs 26245.67 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India rose 120.80% to Rs 1644.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 744.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.25% to Rs 26245.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25921.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26245.6725921.7615.8210.683891.032409.302330.69967.811644.05744.58

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