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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Authority of India Ltd Slips 0.9%

Steel Authority of India Ltd Slips 0.9%

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 1.63% over last one month compared to 4.71% fall in BSE Metal index and 6.89% drop in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd fell 0.9% today to trade at Rs 153.75. The BSE Metal index is down 0.22% to quote at 37731.98. The index is down 4.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel Ltd decreased 0.76% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 0.66% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 32.62 % over last one year compared to the 2.5% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 1.63% over last one month compared to 4.71% fall in BSE Metal index and 6.89% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4035 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 168.15 on 02 Mar 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 101.2 on 09 Apr 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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