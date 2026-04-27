Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 2.53%, rises for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.97, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.69% in last one year as compared to a 1.04% slide in NIFTY and a 49.4% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 182.97, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 24075.7. The Sensex is at 77243.68, up 0.76%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 20.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12746.65, up 1.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 293.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 277.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 183.04, up 2.66% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 56.69% in last one year as compared to a 1.04% slide in NIFTY and a 49.4% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 24.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.