Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 128.35, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.98% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% jump in NIFTY and a 37.59% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 128.35, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 13.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7910.6, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 416.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 557.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 127.5, up 1.92% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 48.98% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% jump in NIFTY and a 37.59% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

