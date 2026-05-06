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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Exchange India receives renewal of approval from MES, Ministry of Defence

Steel Exchange India receives renewal of approval from MES, Ministry of Defence

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

For supply of its TMT bars

Steel Exchange India has received, on 05 May 2026, renewal of approval from the Military Engineer Services (MES), under the Ministry of Defence, for the supply of its TMT bars.

This approval pertains to the manufacturing of TMT bars under the brand SIMHADRI TMT, of grades Fe 500D and Fe 500D HCRM, in the size range of 8 mm to 32 mm, produced at the Company's integrated steel plant located at Sriram Puram, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, using TEMPCORE technology.

 

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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