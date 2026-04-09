Steel Exchange India repays debt of Rs 28 cr over two quarters

Steel Exchange India has announced a significant update on its debt reduction journey. The Company had availed credit facilities, including term loans and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), in September 2025 to support its operational and growth initiatives. Reinforcing its commitment to financial discipline and balance sheet strengthening, Steel Exchange India Limited has successfully repaid approximately Rs 28 crore over the last two quarters.

During the period October 2025 to March 2026, a scheduled Partial Redemption was carried out, with Rs 21.43 crores repaid towards term loans and Rs 7.09 crores towards NCDs. This consistent progress highlights the Company's improving cash flow generation, prudent capital allocation, and focus on enhancing financial resilience. The ongoing deleveraging efforts are expected to support reduced finance costs and provide greater flexibility to pursue growth opportunities in a capital efficient manner.