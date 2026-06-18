Steel Exchange India repays Rs 15 cr term loan facilities

Reduces its debt obligation by 25% since October 2025

Steel Exchange India has repaid Rs 15 crore towards its term loan facilities, representing approximately 5.5% of its outstanding debt.

This follows the company's earlier redemption of Rs43.19 crore towards non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and repayment of Rs 28 crore over the preceding quarters. With the latest repayment, the company's total debt reduction now stands at approximately Rs 86 crore in the recent period, highlighting continued progress in deleveraging supported by strong operational cash flows and equity inflow.

Since October 2025, the company has repaid around 25% of its long term debt.