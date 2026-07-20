Steel Exchange India's Q1 PAT rises 47% YoY to Rs 15 crore

Steel Exchange India reported a 46.92% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.03 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 10.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations declined 10.09% YoY to Rs 269.71 crore during the quarter.

On a sequential basis, consolidated net profit increased 21.50%, while revenue from operations fell 6.13% compared with the preceding quarter.

Total expenses declined 13.24% YoY to Rs 255.68 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 294.72 crore in Q1 FY26. Raw material consumption increased 3.31% to Rs 202.51 crore, while employee benefits expense declined 8.54% to Rs 11.89 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 46.9% YoY to Rs 15.03 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 10.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Steel Exchange India is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of TMT bars, apart from billets, ingots, and power generation. The company also deals in the sale and purchase of steel products through its trading division and is recognized as one of the largest dealers for Rashtriya Ispat Nigam.

The counter shed 0.25% to Rs 12.02 on the BSE.

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