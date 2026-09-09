Steel Exchange India signs MoU with NMDC

For establishing framework for potential long-term supply of iron ore

Steel Exchange India has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NMDC on 08 September 2026.

The MoU establishes a commercial and operational framework for the supply and procurement of Consistent grade Iron Ore Fines having Fe content of 6163% and above, sourced from NMDC's upcoming Buffer Stockpile & Blending Yard at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The MoU is non-exclusive and non-binding in nature and has a primary term of four years. It provides a framework for potential long-term supply of iron ore to support the Company's integrated steel manufacturing operations, subject to the terms of definitive Long-Term Agreements to be entered into between the Parties.