Steel Exchange India signs MoU with NMDC
For establishing framework for potential long-term supply of iron ore
Steel Exchange India has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NMDC on 08 September 2026.
The MoU establishes a commercial and operational framework for the supply and procurement of Consistent grade Iron Ore Fines having Fe content of 6163% and above, sourced from NMDC's upcoming Buffer Stockpile & Blending Yard at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The MoU is non-exclusive and non-binding in nature and has a primary term of four years. It provides a framework for potential long-term supply of iron ore to support the Company's integrated steel manufacturing operations, subject to the terms of definitive Long-Term Agreements to be entered into between the Parties.
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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 10:16 AM IST