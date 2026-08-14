Steel Strips Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 29.74% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 469.23% to Rs 2.22 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Infrastructures declined 29.74% to Rs 23.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 469.23% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.220.39 469 OPM %84.23-56.41 -PBDT23.3733.26 -30 PBT23.3733.26 -30 NP23.3733.26 -30
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST