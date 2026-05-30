Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

Sales rise 3.03% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net Loss of Steel Strips Infrastructures reported to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.03% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.340.33 3 1.361.29 5 OPM %-2585.29-2409.09 --258.82-1300.00 - PBDT-8.76-7.94 -10 -3.45-16.84 80 PBT-8.76-7.94 -10 -3.45-16.85 80 NP-8.76-7.94 -10 -3.45-16.85 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit declines 20.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit declines 20.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 56.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 56.45% in the March 2026 quarter

GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 225.04% in the March 2026 quarter

GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 225.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Blends (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Blends (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 68.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 68.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance