Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 0.31% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 1474.63 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Wheels rose 0.31% to Rs 60.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 1474.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1233.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.59% to Rs 190.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 195.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.02% to Rs 5182.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4429.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1474.631233.93 20 5182.804429.00 17 OPM %10.1610.87 -9.8410.93 - PBDT120.04105.64 14 390.19370.13 5 PBT83.2978.03 7 254.14258.99 -2 NP60.8560.66 0 190.22195.28 -3
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST