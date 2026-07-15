Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 47.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.22% to Rs 1509.82 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels rose 47.02% to Rs 69.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.22% to Rs 1509.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1186.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1509.821186.7810.7910.24131.7393.5693.4861.1369.4547.24

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