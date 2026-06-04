Steel Strips Wheels' Deputy MD Mohan Joshi resigns

Steel Strips Wheels said Mohan Joshi has resigned from the position of Deputy Managing Director (Executive Director) and as a director of the company, effective from the close of business hours on June 3, 2026.

The company said Joshi stepped down to attend to his personal health and devote more time to family commitments.

Following his resignation, Joshi will also cease to be a member of the Audit Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Committee, Risk Management Committee and Finance Committee.

He will further relinquish his responsibilities as a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), including his role as an authorised KMP for determining materiality of events and disclosures to stock exchanges.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a 0.29% year-on-year (YoY) margibally rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.84 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 60.66 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations tanked 5.04% YoY to Rs 1,171.63 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The scrip rose 0.55% to Rs 218.50 on the BSE.

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