Steel Strips Wheels surges turnover rises nearly 54% YoY in August'26

Steel Strips Wheels jumped 7.29% to Rs 328.25 after the company reported its second consecutive record monthly turnover in August 2026, with net turnover rising 53.6% to Rs 592.92 crore during the month from Rs 385.98 crore recorded in August 2025.

Gross turnover for the period under review increased 44.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 687.51 crore.

The performance was broad-based, led by aluminium products, which grew 73% YoY by value, followed by 2/3-wheelers (up 61% YoY) and trucks (up 53% YoY). Exports also remained strong, with overall export sales increasing 63% YoY by value.

The company attributed the growth to sustained commercial-vehicle demand, the continued ramp-up of aluminium wheel volumes for passenger vehicles and EV platforms, improved capacity utilisation and stronger OEM relationships.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The company has reported a 47.01% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.45 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 47.24 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 27.21% YoY to Rs 1,509.81 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 1,186.78 crore in Q1 FY26.

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