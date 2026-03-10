Steelcast Ltd Surges 13.52%, BSE Industrials index Gains 1.68%
Steelcast Ltd gained 13.52% today to trade at Rs 257. The BSE Industrials index is up 1.68% to quote at 14610.59. The index is down 0.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Windsor Machines Ltd increased 11.59% and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd added 8.59% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went up 20.71 % over last one year compared to the 5.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Steelcast Ltd has added 13.94% over last one month compared to 0.47% fall in BSE Industrials index and 6.23% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1626 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 255.05 on 30 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 10 Mar 2026.
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 10:04 AM IST