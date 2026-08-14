Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15712.12% to Rs 52.18 croreNet Loss of Steelco Gujarat reported to Rs 14.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15712.12% to Rs 52.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.180.33 15712 OPM %-8.07-551.52 -PBDT-13.82-3.64 -280 PBT-14.98-4.64 -223 NP-14.98-4.64 -223
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST