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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Step Two Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Step Two Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 22.96% to Rs 3.16 crore

Net loss of Step Two Corporation reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.96% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 4.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.162.57 23 4.604.92 -7 OPM %-36.3994.94 --33.91-23.37 - PBDT-1.792.84 PL -2.25-0.08 -2713 PBT-1.782.84 PL -2.27-0.08 -2738 NP-1.362.16 PL -1.92-0.02 -9500

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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