Step Two Corporation standalone net profit rises 132.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 171.11% to Rs 2.44 croreNet profit of Step Two Corporation rose 132.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 171.11% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.440.90 171 OPM %32.3871.11 -PBDT0.790.64 23 PBT0.790.64 23 NP0.580.25 132
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NBI Industrial Finance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST