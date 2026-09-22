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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy surges after bagging orders worth Rs 985 crore

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy surges after bagging orders worth Rs 985 crore

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy jumped 5.60% to Rs 183.05 after the company announced that it has secured one order in Rajasthan totaling to 534.3 MWp from a leading IPP in India.

The company has also secured one order for two BESS projects totaling 616 MWh energy storage capacity in South Africa from a leading Middle East based renewable energy projects developer.

The total value of both the orders amounts to more than Rs 985 crore.

The Rajasthan order is from a new customer and it involves Balance of System (BOS) package. The South African order, which is from a repeat customer, is for a BESS turnkey EPC wrap project.

 

Chandra Kishore Thakur, global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said: "We are delighted to have received two prestigious orders each in Rajasthan and South Africa.

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Together, these orders reinforce the momentum in our business and the confidence customers place in our capabilities. They also demonstrate the strength of our customer relationships, built on consistent project execution, domain expertise and the skilled manpower we have developed over the years."

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar, hybrid & energy storage and wind solutions and has a total portfolio of over 27.3 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction).

The company had reported 69.60% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 54.22 crore despite a 9.74% fall in revenue to Rs 1,590.13 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 9:50 AM IST