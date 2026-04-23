Sterling and Wilson Renewable gains after Q4 PAT climbs 143% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy rose 1.92% to Rs 222.80 after the company reported a 142.99% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.57 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 55.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations dropped 22.76% YoY to Rs 1,945.61 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 154.11 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a 77.70% increase from Rs 86.72 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company said net debt reduced by Rs 149 crore during the quarter, while operational EBITDA rose 53% YoY to Rs 444 crore, supported by enhanced lender facilities and improved execution.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 309.43 crore in FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 81.45 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, net sales increased 19.77% to Rs 7,548.05 crore.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, FY26 has been SWREL's strongest period yet, delivering record quarterly PAT, 4.5 GW execution excellence, and a significant strengthening of the team to cater to the future growth opportunities. Beyond the numbers, our team's relentless focus on innovation and strategic partnerships has positioned us as the undisputed leader in India's renewable energy transition. As we look forward to FY27, our record INR 11,813 crore order book and expanded 13.5 GW O&M platform provide unmatched revenue visibility and stability. Our diversification into wind and BESS projects is being well appreciated and we see these two verticals contributing significantly to our future growth. This foundation positions SWREL to capture accelerated domestic and international growth.

The company said that, as reported earlier, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has been declared the L1 bidder for a 1,182 MWdc turnkey project from Coal India and has also secured a balance-of-system (BOS) order for a 50 MWdc project from a leading Indian independent power producer. These wins significantly strengthen its order pipeline and highlight SWRELs execution capabilities as it enters FY27.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar, hybrid & energy storage and wind solutions and has a total portfolio of over 27.3 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction).