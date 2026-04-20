Sterling and Wilson Renewable jumps on bagging orders worth Rs 3,550 crore

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy zoomed 7.72% to Rs 209.30 after the company said it has secured new domestic orders worth around Rs 3,550 crore, boosting its order inflow for FY26.

The company has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for a turnkey EPC package from Coal India for the development of a 875 MW (AC) grid-connected solar PV project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The total contract value, including operations and maintenance (O&M) and taxes, is estimated at around Rs 3,490 crore.

In addition, the company said it has received an order from a private independent power producer (IPP) for a 50 MW AC solar project in Maharashtra. With these wins, SWRELs total EPC order inflows for FY26 have crossed Rs 10,062 crore, the company added.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar, hybrid & energy storage and wind solutions and has a total portfolio of over 26.1 GWp. SWREL also manages an operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio of 10.1 GWp solar power projects.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 2 crore in Q3 FY26, which is steeply lower as compared with the PAT of Rs 17 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose by 13.9% YoY to Rs 2,092 crore during the period under review.