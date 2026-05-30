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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling Powergensys reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sterling Powergensys reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

Sales rise 2032.50% to Rs 17.06 crore

Net profit of Sterling Powergensys reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2032.50% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 421.05% to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.89% to Rs 23.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.060.80 2033 23.8012.60 89 OPM %8.97-77.50 -3.91-7.30 - PBDT1.98-0.31 LP 1.400.26 438 PBT1.97-0.28 LP 1.340.19 605 NP1.62-0.28 LP 0.990.19 421

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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