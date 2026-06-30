Sterling & Wilson gains after JV secures $560 mln solar power plant project in Eygpt

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy gained 1.99% to Rs 249.50 after the company, in a joint venture with Hassan Allam Construction has secured letter of award for the construction of solar power plant in Egypt.

The joint venture has been awarded the contract for the West Minya solar power project in Egypt's Minya Governorate. The project comprises a 1,000 MWac solar photovoltaic (PV) plant integrated with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The contract is valued at approximately $560 million

The joint venture will be responsible for the full engineering, procurement, and construction of the solar power plant, including the installation of photovoltaic generation facilities, battery energy storage infrastructure, grid interconnection works, transmission facilities, and all associated balance-of-plant and supporting systems required for project delivery.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said, "We are proud to support Egypts decarbonisation journey and contribute to strengthening energy security across the wider MENA region through this landmark project. As one of the worlds leading solar EPC companies, we bring deep expertise and proven execution capabilities that will help unlock the regions vast renewable energy potential. Our company remains committed to delivering the project within the stipulated timeline while upholding the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational excellence.

This third GW scale order received in a span of 9 months reflects the increasing size of PV projects, and continued trust and confidence that customers place in the companys capabilities to deliver large-scale solar projects, including those involving complex technologies such as Battery Energy Storage Systems.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 142.99% to Rs 134.57 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 55.38 croreposted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 22.77% YoY to Rs 1,945.61 crore in Q4 FY26.

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