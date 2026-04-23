Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 142.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.77% to Rs 1945.61 crore

Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy rose 142.99% to Rs 134.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.77% to Rs 1945.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2519.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 309.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 81.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 7548.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6301.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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