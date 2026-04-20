Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and V-Mart Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 April 2026.

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and V-Mart Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 April 2026.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd spiked 15.03% to Rs 223.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd surged 11.48% to Rs 573.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd soared 8.02% to Rs 733.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd rose 6.35% to Rs 752.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95095 shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd spurt 5.72% to Rs 650.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.46 lakh shares in the past one month.