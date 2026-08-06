Sterlite Tech gains on bagging $210 million international supply deal

Sterlite Technologies (STL) surged 1.03% to Rs 635.10 after it has secured a long-term international supply agreement worth approximately $210 million from a leading telecom infrastructure company.

The contract is for the supply of high-density optical fibre cables and will be executed over a period of three calendar years (CY27CY29).

The company said the order has been awarded by an international customer. It also clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity and that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Sterlite Technologies is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural, enterprise and data centre networks. data centre & cloud companies, telecom operators, internet service providers and large enterprises collaborate with the company to build their future-ready digital infrastructure.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 1,870% year on year (YoY) to Rs 197 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 87.4% YoY to Rs 1,910 crore from Rs 1,019 crore in Q1 FY26.

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