Sterlite Technologies approves allotment of 2.57 cr shares under QIP issue
At issue price of Rs 583.01 per shareSterlite Technologies announced the closure of its QIP issue and approved the allotment of 2,57,28,500 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 583.01 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 581.01 per equity share), which is at a discount of 5% to the floor price of Rs 613.69 per equity share (amounting to Rs 30.68 per equity share).
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 9:51 AM IST