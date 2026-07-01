Sterlite Technologies approves allotment of 2.57 cr shares under QIP issue

At issue price of Rs 583.01 per share

Sterlite Technologies announced the closure of its QIP issue and approved the allotment of 2,57,28,500 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 583.01 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 581.01 per equity share), which is at a discount of 5% to the floor price of Rs 613.69 per equity share (amounting to Rs 30.68 per equity share).