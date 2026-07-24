Sterlite Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1870.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 87.44% to Rs 1910.00 crore

Net profit of Sterlite Technologies rose 1870.00% to Rs 197.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 87.44% to Rs 1910.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1019.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1910.001019.0020.1612.95342.0090.00257.0013.00197.0010.00

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