Sterlite Technologies hits lower circuit, extends decline to nearly 10% in two sessions

Shares of Sterlite Technologies fell 5% to hit the lower circuit limit at Rs 588.40, extending losses for a second consecutive session amid profit booking following a sharp rally in the stock.

The stock has declined 9.74% over the two trading sessions. Prior to the correction, Sterlite Technologies had surged 61.72% across 11 consecutive sessions.

Despite the pullback, the stock remains up 224.63% over the past three months and has gained 474.33% so far in 2026.

Meanwhile, data from the NSE showed that Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 36.48 lakh shares, representing a 0.75% equity stake in Sterlite Technologies, through a bulk deal on 05 June 2026. The transaction was executed at a price of Rs 619.07 per share.

Sterlite Technologies is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.

On a consolidated basis, Sterlite Technologies reported net profit of Rs 59 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 40 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales jumped 36.98% YoY to Rs 1441.00 crore in Q4 March 2026.

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