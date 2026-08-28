Sterlite Technologies transitions to 100% green power glass manufacturing operations

Sterlite Technologies (STL), recently, has moved a significant share of its electricity sourcing away from conventional fossil-fuel-based grid power to '100% Green Power' generated from wind and solar sources. The transition covers four of the company's four manufacturing plants in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra. The shift has been enabled through Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). This transition is expected to deliver a ~65% market-based scope 2 emission reduction in OF & OFC plants, representing a significant reduction in the emissions across participating plants.

STL has integrated 100% Green Hydrogen into its glass manufacturing operations, a critical, energy-intensive step in optical fibre production that has historically relied on conventionally produced hydrogen and oxygen. This has enabled STL to decarbonize one of the most difficult-to-abate stages of the optical fibre value chain.

STL's decarbonisation journey also extends to its optical products, where the company has a range of Eco-labelled Certified Optical Products.

STL has updated its corporate mobility policy to accelerate the adoption of low carbon-emission vehicles. Under its Company Car Policy, STL has introduced dedicated incentives and significantly enhanced limits for employees opting for Electric and Hybrid vehicles. The company aims to systematically lower its Scope 3 operational carbon footprint and advance its broader ESG goals.